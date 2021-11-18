Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

