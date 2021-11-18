Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $245.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

