Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

ERF stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $21,570,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $11,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.