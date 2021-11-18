Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

