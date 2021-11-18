Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $42.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.14 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $322.54 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $174.17 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

