QASH (QASH) Hits Market Cap of $26.82 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $26.82 million and $515,688.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

