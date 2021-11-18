QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.