QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $15.49 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

