Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS: QNTO) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Quaint Oak Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 112 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Quaint Oak Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quaint Oak Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million $3.24 million 7.42 Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.57

Quaint Oak Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp. Quaint Oak Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 17.26% 1.03% Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.30% 1.00%

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp competitors beat Quaint Oak Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

