QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $3,781,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

