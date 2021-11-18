QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $186.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

