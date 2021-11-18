QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,458,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 8,934,572 shares.The stock last traded at $178.92 and had previously closed at $168.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

