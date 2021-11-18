Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up to $37.96

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.96, but opened at $40.06. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 9,298 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.