Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

