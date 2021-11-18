QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

