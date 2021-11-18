QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down to $40.58

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $38.30. QuantumScape shares last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 159,077 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,121.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

