Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

QST has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

QST stock opened at C$1.88 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

