QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

QuickLogic stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,010. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuickLogic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of QuickLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

