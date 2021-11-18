Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-$776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.41 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.
Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,213. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
