Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-$776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.41 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,213. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

