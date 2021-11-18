Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $58.97 million and $924,992.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,177.58 or 1.00711238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.75 or 0.06956868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

