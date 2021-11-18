Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

