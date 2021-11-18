Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLLMF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

