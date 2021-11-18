Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 129.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.85. 784,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,469. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$7.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.78. The firm has a market cap of C$626.01 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

