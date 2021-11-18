Rede Wealth LLC Acquires 538 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $183.34 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

