Rede Wealth LLC Buys 2,327 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $130.51 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

