Rede Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 339.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

