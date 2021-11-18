Rede Wealth LLC Sells 346 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,566,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT opened at $318.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $229.84 and a 1-year high of $321.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.