Redrow’s (RDWWF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

