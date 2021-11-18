Reef Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $425.00 million and $52.76 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.00335446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00217141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 15,973,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

