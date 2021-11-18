REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.
RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 2,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,206. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
