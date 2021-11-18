REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 2,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,206. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after acquiring an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after buying an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.