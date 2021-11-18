Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 510.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 150.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 64,827 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.