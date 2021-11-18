Relx (LON:REL) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,816 ($23.73) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,325.64 ($30.38).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,344 ($30.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £45.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,066.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,382.27 ($31.12).

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

