Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 14,655 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.