Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.24 on Thursday. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

