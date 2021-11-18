Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.39 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.