Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Affinity Bancshares worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $235,000. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFBI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 3,007 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,015.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,249.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,847.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $163,441 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

