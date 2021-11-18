Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,305,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 131,529 shares of company stock worth $166,319 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

