Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CVR stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

