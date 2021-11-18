Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210,664 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.17% of GEE Group worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1,550.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.48 on Thursday. GEE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million during the quarter.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

