Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,840 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Bright Scholar Education worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.