Render Token Price Reaches $6.02 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 101% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.02 or 0.00010572 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $119.60 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,339,672 coins and its circulating supply is 171,739,098 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

