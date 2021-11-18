Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

ROLL opened at $217.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.