Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Runway Growth Finance Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWAY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

