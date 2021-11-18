Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.