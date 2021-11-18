Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Square (SQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) recently:

11/17/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $259.00 to $253.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $312.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to an “overweight” rating.

10/12/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

9/29/2021 – Square was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

SQ stock opened at $231.85 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.27 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.68, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Square Inc alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.