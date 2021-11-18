Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.05.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$72.95 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$69.42 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

