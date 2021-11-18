Reviewing Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) & SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Legato Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 1.83% 9.16% 2.92% Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Legato Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.33 billion 0.39 $3.70 million $0.30 20.90 Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Legato Merger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Legato Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SunCoke Energy and Legato Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Legato Merger on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio. The Brazil Coke segment comprises of its operations in Vitória, Brazil. The Logistics segment comprises of CMT, KRT, Lake Terminal, which provides services to Indiana Harbor cokemaking facility; and DRT, which provides services to Jewell cokemaking facility. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

