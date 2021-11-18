Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.00

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 1357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $324,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,061,595 shares of company stock valued at $72,247,214. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

