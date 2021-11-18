RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 142.9% in October

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,200 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.6 days.

Shares of RIOCF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 30,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

