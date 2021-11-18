Robert J. Jr. Hartman Sells 3,880 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SRI opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.